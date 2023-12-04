State bags 2 digital awards at conclave

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

Himachal Pradesh has secured two prestigious awards at the 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023 held recently at Leh.

The event, organised by GovConnect and ilouge Media in collaboration with the Information Technology Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, recognised outstanding contributions to the digital transformation in the government sector.

The Secretary (Digital Technologies and Governance) Abhishek Jain received the awards on behalf of the state government. These awards are an acknowledgement of the state’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies for the betterment of governance and public services.

The awards were conferred upon the state for the initiatives of the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 and the HimParivar Project, both under the ambit of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DT&G).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that these awards stand as a testament to the efforts of the state government in fostering digital transformation. “The state continues to set benchmarks in leveraging technology for governance and public welfare, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the digital technologies,” said Sukhu.

The Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 is a centralised public grievance redressal platform. As of now, 6,04,557 complaints have been dealt by the platform pertaining to 90 departments encompassing 10,000 officers. Of these, 5,93,693 (98%) complaints have been successfully disposed of with 4,25,067 (70%) being disposed of with citizen satisfaction. This is amongst the highest in such centralized grievance redressal helplines being run across the country.

Further, the CM Helpline is also being integrated with - 181 Women Helpline, HRTC Helpline, 1077 Disaster Response, GST Helpline and Counselling for Drug De-addiction. Further to enhance the outreach of CM Helpline, a WhatsApp chatbot is also being introduced. Meanwhile, HimParivar Project is an entitlement-based management system, which is being developed as an integrated State Social Registry.

