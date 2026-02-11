State-based organisation to get Mahaveer Award

In a remarkable feat, CORD, a Himachal Pradesh-based organisation working on inclusive and sustainable rural development, has been selected for the Mahaveer Award for education in recognition of its long-standing efforts to empower marginalised communities through education-led and community-driven development initiatives.

The Mahaveer Awards are presented annually in the various fields. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a commendatory citation and a memento.

Established by HH Swami Chinmayananda, CORD works to improve the quality of life of rural communities, particularly women and persons with disabilities, through education, skill development, health awareness and livelihood support.

N Sugalchand Jain, Founder, Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, said, “CORD’s work reflects the true spirit of education as a catalyst for social transformation. CORD has enabled lasting change at the grassroots level. We are pleased to honour the organisation for its service.”