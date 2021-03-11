State BJP chief hoists Tricolour in Pachhad

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 14

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap hoisted the Tricolour at his residence at his native village Pachhad in Sirmaur district.

He also participated in a programme under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Sarahan.

The campaign has been a massive success in India and the state, he said. He further appealed to the public to come forward and take part in the drive.

Kashyap said,”On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence, it was decided that everyone must unfurl the Tricolour at their homes under the campaign.”

“Today the country and our state is filled with the spirit of patriotism and people are actively taking part in the Tiranga campaign,” he added.

When we talk of the Tiranga, we remember Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee. When the country became independent on August 15, 1947, more than 500 princely states had joined us, but Jammu and Kashmir had a different flag. At that time, Dr Mukherjee was trying to go with our flag to Jammu and Kashmir without a permit. He was arrested and sacrificed his life for the Tricolour, informed the state BJP president.