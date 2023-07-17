State board schools to remain shut today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 16

The monsoon break for all the winter-closing schools affiliated to the HP Board of School Education (HPBoSE), including ones in Pangi and Bharmour region of Chamba and Kinnaur district, has been extended till July 17.

The monsoon break of the winter-closings schools was earlier advanced in view of the heavy rainfall about a week ago. The Directorate of Higher Education took the decision to keep the schools closed till July 17 following reports that the downpour had damaged many roads and traveling to schools was still a challenge in some of these areas.

The SDM or the local administration at the sub-division level can take decision about keeping the schools closed beyond July 17, in consultation with the Deputy Directors of Education, keeping in view the weather conditions and road connectivity.

Meanwhile, all the private schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE or any other education board have been asked to take their own decision in this regard.

