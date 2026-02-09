State Cabinet sounds crisis note on RDG

A special Cabinet meeting was held here on Sunday to assess the looming financial crisis following the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendation to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the emergent meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was hopeful that PM Narendra Modi would sympathetically consider Himachal’s case, either by continuing the RDG or by providing a special financial package. He asserted that the issue was not political but one of safeguarding the rights and interests of the people of the state.

A detailed presentation on the state’s financial position and the likely impact of abolishing RDG was made by the Finance Department in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officers. BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, skipped the meeting despite being personally invited by the Chief Minister.

Expressing disappointment, Sukhu said BJP MLAs should have attended the presentation to understand the gravity of the fiscal stress the state would face if RDG is withdrawn.