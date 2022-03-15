State committed to give quality education: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the B-block at in Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, today. The block has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

The Chief Minister said the state government was spending about 16 per cent of the state Budget on the education sector and announced Rs 40 lakh for the repair of science block of the college.

He also announced additional Rs 2 crore for a multipurpose hall in the upcoming new block, besides Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund for the girls presenting cultural programme on the occasion.

Thakur said the state government was committed to provide quality and career-oriented education to the youth, with stress being laid to improve and strengthen the education infrastructure in the state, especially in rural areas.

The CM urged girls to work with dedication and commitment to excel in various fields. He added that there was no shortcut to success and to make one’s dreams come true, one had to work hard in the present era of cut-throat competition.

He also gave away prizes to winners of various events.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said RKMV was one of the most premier girls’ colleges in the state and had alumni who have excelled in different spheres of life.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said the state government was committed to women empowerment and was laying special thrust on education of girls.

Principal Dr Navindu Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for making the Budget allotted to the education sector for the year 2022-23.