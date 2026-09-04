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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State coop bank’s building on Mall Road in Shimla to be renovated: Sukhu

State coop bank’s building on Mall Road in Shimla to be renovated: Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually lays the foundation stone of the project for the renovation of Sahakar Sadan located on the Mall Road in Shimla on Thursday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of a project for the comprehensive renovation of the Sahakar Sadan, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank building located on the Mall Road in Shimla, a cost of Rs 2.85 crore. He said that under the project, every floor of the building would be redesigned and organised to meet modern requirements. He added that the renovation work would give a new lease of life to the old building. “Under the project, modern workstations and cabin partitions will be created on the mezzanine floor while the ground floor will have a new reception workstation and an advanced screening area. Besides, a conference hall and workstations will be developed in the basement-1. A dedicated crèche for children will be set up in the basement-2 while the basement-3 will be equipped with modern infrastructure and a well-organised storage area,” he asserted.

Sukhu said, “The renovation of the Sahakar Sadan is targeted to be completed by June 15, 2027. The multi-storey building, which extends from the Mall Road to the Lower Bazaar Road, will be completely transformed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.”

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He said that it was one of the leading cooperative banks in the state committed to providing modern and reliable banking services. “The bank is modernising its old branches and buildings and the renovation of this old building is also part of the same initiative,” he added.

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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLAs Sanjay Awasthy and Ram Kumar, Chairman of the bank Devinder Shyam and Vice-Chairman of HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta were present on the occasion.

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