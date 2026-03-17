State cooperative bank institute bags national award for training programmes

The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank’s, Agriculture Cooperative Staff Training Institute (ACSTI), Sangti, was conferred the national level second prize for its exceptional conduct of training programmes during the 2024-25 financial year. The prestigious award was conferred by the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB), Mumbai, during a National Level Consultative Meeting and Annual Awards Conference held today in Gangtok, Sikkim.

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The award was presented by the Sikkim’s Minister of Cooperation, Arun Kumar Upreti, in an event where delegates from across India reviewed new cooperative policies and developmental schemes for cooperative societies. The award was received by the bank’s Chairman, Davender Shyam and Managing Director Sharwan Manta.

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Speaking about the achievement, Shyam attributed the feat to the efficient guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Expressing his gratitude, the Chairman stated that the bank was consistently reaching new milestones under the CM’s leadership, making this award a moment of pride for the entire state. He further highlighted that ACSTI Sangti had maintained its reputation as a leading training institute in the country for nearly eight years, providing modern, high-quality training to both bank employees and members of various cooperative societies across the state.

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“The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank continues to play an active role in the state’s socio-economic development. The bank’s unique ‘Sashakt Mahila Rin Yojna’ has benefited over 56,000 women with disbursements totaling approximately Rs 165 crore. Additionally, the bank is fostering a culture of saving for children’s futures through its ‘Sapno Ka Sanchay’ scheme, which encourages small-scale savings for long-term security,” he said.

The Managing Director said the bank was working to further elevate training standards. “Efforts are underway to affiliate with Tribhuvan University in Gujarat to introduce new, specialised courses,” he said.