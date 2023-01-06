State demands 10 lakh doses of Covishield

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

The state government has sought 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and one lakh doses of Corbevax from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the eligible beneficiaries for precautionary doses.

Currently, there is a shortage of Covishield vaccine in the state and it’s not available to the eligible beneficiaries at several medical institutions.

A spokesperson of the Health and Family Welfare Department said currently 13,000 doses of Covaxin were available in the state. He further said the state government would shortly receive the first consignment of 10,000 doses of Covishield. The same would be distributed immediately to the beneficiaries, he added.