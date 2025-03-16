DT
State Drug Controller named central technical board member

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Dr Manish Kapoor
Dr Manish Kapoor, State Drugs Controller, has been nominated as a member of the prestigious Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB). It is the highest statutory decision-making body of the central drugs regulator.

His nomination has been made under clause (ix) of subsection (2) of section 5 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 as per a gazette notification issued by the Centre on March 12.

Dr Kapoor’s appointment is particularly significant as he is the only Drug Controller from any state or Union Territory to have been nominated to this board.

The Drug Technical Advisory Board plays a critical role in advising both the central and state governments on technical matters concerning drug regulation across India.

This achievement highlights the growing prominence of the state in the healthcare sector and is seen as a significant recognition of Dr Kapoor’s dedication and professionalism in the field.

