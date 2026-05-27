State Election Commission steps in after ballot bag mix-up in Sirmaur

Uncertainty surrounding the delayed counting of votes in Banah Dhini Panchayat of Pachhad sub division in Sirmaur district is finally set to end after the State Election Commission directed the administration to rectify the accidental exchange of ballot bags and complete the counting process in the presence of political representatives.

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The issue had surfaced late on Tuesday night when officials — preparing for the counting of Panchayat elections at the Panchayat Ghar — discovered that a ballot box related to the Zila Parishad election had mistakenly reached the counting centre meant for the Panchayat Pradhan and ward member elections. The confusion reportedly occurred due to an error at the level of the presiding officer, resulting in ballot bags being interchanged during the sealing and transportation process.

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Since the strong room containing the ballot boxes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti had already been sealed earlier in the night, the counting process had to be halted, triggering tension and confusion among candidates and their supporters. The matter was immediately reported to the district administration and a written report was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner-cum-district election officer.

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Providing an update today, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Pachhad, Dr Priyanka Chandra said that the matter had been placed before the State Election Commission through the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur. She stated that directions were received from the Commission today itself after it was confirmed that seals on both ballot bags had remained intact and no tampering had taken place.

The SDM said the Commission had instructed the administration to open the strong room in the presence of representatives of all political parties, correct the inadvertent exchange of ballot bags and proceed with the counting process without delay. Notices have already been issued to all concerned political representatives and the Panchayat election results are expected to be declared by late tonight. She maintained that all ballot boxes remained fully secure throughout the process and no irregularity related to the ballots themselves had been reported.