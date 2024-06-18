State endures scorching summer heat

ANI

Shimla, June 17

As the country endures the scorching summer heat, Himachal Pradesh is no exception with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for some parts of the state. The IMD has predicted heat wave in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. Orange alert has been issued for certain areas, while yellow alert has been issued in other parts of the state.

“Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state during the past few days and are expected to continue during the next two days. Severe heat wave conditions prevail in some parts of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Sirmaur,” said Hemraj Verma, Scientist IMD Himachal Pradesh.

“Orange alert has been issued for Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur. In most of the places the temperatures are 6 to 8 degrees Celsius higher,” Verma stated.

The heat wave in the hills is causing concern among tourists. Raminder Chaudhary, a visitor from Haryana, said, “The temperature is soaring here as well; in Haryana, it’s above 46 degrees. We came here hoping for cooler weather to enjoy our holiday with our children. Still, it’s better than Haryana.” Mukesh Sen, a tourist from Rajasthan, said, “I’m from Rajasthan where it’s extremely hot. Comparatively, the weather here is better, though the sun is intense. We’re delighted to see the trees around; we’ll enjoy here.”

Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla recorded the highest temperature of the season, 30.6 degrees Celsius during the day.

