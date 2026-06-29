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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State eyes hosting Khelo India Youth Games to boost sports ecosystem

State eyes hosting Khelo India Youth Games to boost sports ecosystem

With the Department of Youth Services and Sports submitting bid with the Sports Authority of India to host the youth games, observers are expected to inspect infrastructure in the state

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The sports stakeholders have welcomed the bid to host the youth games in the state. File photo
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Himachal hasn’t hosted a big multi-discipline sports event over the past several years. Barring a few national-level events of individual disciplines such as boxing, some IPL games or a few international cricket matches at Dharamsala, the state has not seen much sporting action on a major scale. That could change soon, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing a few days ago that the state would host the Khelo India Youth Games shortly. If the state manages to host the event, which features 25 sporting disciplines, it would be the first major multi-discipline sporting event in the state in a long time.

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According to sources, the Department of Youth Services and Sports has already started working on the plan. The department has submitted a bid for hosting the Khelo India Youth Games with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The SAI’s observers are expected to visit and check the sporting infrastructure in the state, and then decide on the allocation.

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Meanwhile, the sports stakeholders have welcomed the attempts to host the Games in the state. Assuring all possible support to the government in hosting the games, Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association Secretary Rajesh Bhandari said the Games would be the best thing to happen to sports in the state in a long time. According to Bhandari, the Games would give a massive boost to sports culture in the state. “When children see the country’s best talent slugging it out in front of them, many of them will be inspired to pursue sports. The parents will also want their children to pursue sports,” said Bhandari.

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He further said the impact of hosting a large-scale sporting event goes way beyond the immediate rewards. Citing the example of Uttarakhand, which hosted its first National Games last year, Bhandari said the neighbouring state built up an extensive infrastructure for the Games, and it would help it produce top-level players for years to come.

In the context of Himachal, the million-dollar question is whether it has the required infrastructure for hosting the Games. The answer to the question is a cautious “yes”. Most sports administrators feel the state can conduct the Games by spreading the disciplines in various districts like Bilaspur, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur. “A multipurpose indoor stadium is nearing completion at Nadaun. It can host competitions in various disciplines,” said SK Shandil, Secretary, HP Boxing Association. Meanwhile, a sports official said some disciplines, if required, could be held in Chandigarh and Patiala as well.

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Incidentally, Shimla is unlikely to host any discipline of the proposed event. The capital city could have hosted a few events if the proposed indoor stadium at Katasani, on the outskirts of Shimla, had been constructed properly. Unfortunately, the authorities concerned have ruined the proposed stadium through a combination of carelessness, mismanagement and poor planning. Around Rs 25 crore has been spent on this failed project.

Besides infrastructure, another challenge before the state is to prepare its sportspersons for the Games. Any state hosting a big sports event is expected to do well in the competition. “There’s a huge shortage of coaches in the state. How can we expect our sportspersons to do well if they don’t get proper coaching? This is another key area along with infrastructure that we need to look at,” said Bhandari.

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