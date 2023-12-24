State feted for excellence in horticulture

Shimla, December 23
Himachal Pradesh has received the best state award for its work in the horticulture sector. Secretary, Horticulture C Paulrasu received the award from Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda at the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday. The event was hosted by a magazine on agriculture.
Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state was chosen for the award due to its initiatives and steps to promote natural farming, high-density plantation and procurement of apple on per kilogram basis.
He said the state had been regarded for long as a leading horticulture state due to its achievements in the production of fruits, mainly apple, peach, pear, plum, apricot and subtropical fruits.
