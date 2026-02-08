State generated Rs 26K cr in 3 yrs: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the Himachal Pradesh government has generated Rs 26,683 crore from its own resources over the past three years, underscoring what he described as sustained efforts to strengthen the state’s finances despite mounting fiscal challenges.

The CM was speaking on the second day of MLA Priority Meetings for the financial year 2026–27, held here, during which he held detailed discussions with legislators from Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla districts. The meetings focused on constituency-specific development needs, with MLAs flagging priority projects related to road connectivity, bridges, drinking water supply schemes and the construction of educational and health institutions.

Sukhu expressed concern over the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), warning that the move would result in a cumulative loss of nearly ?50,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. Calling the decision “unjust” for a hill state with difficult geographical conditions, he said the withdrawal of RDG would severely affect development works, welfare programmes and even the payment of salaries and pensions. He urged the Centre to restore the RDG and extend special financial assistance, keeping in view the state’s unique terrain and structural constraints.

Providing context, the Chief Minister said that under the 15th Finance Commission, Himachal Pradesh received a total of Rs 37,199 crore as tapering RDG over five years. This included Rs 10,249 crore in 2021–22, Rs 9,377 crore in 2022–23, Rs 8,057 crore in 2023–24, Rs 6,249 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 3,257 crore in 2025–26.

Highlighting steps taken to improve revenue streams, Sukhu said the state had gained a financial benefit of about Rs 401 crore after acquiring ownership of the Wildflower Hall Hotel, from which an annual income of nearly Rs 20 crore is expected. He also said that the Congress government’s efforts led to an increase in the state’s royalty share from the Karcham-Wangtoo hydel project from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, translating into an additional annual income of around Rs 150 crore.

On tourism, the Chief Minister said allied activities have been initiated at Shipki-La Pass on the India-China border to promote border tourism. He criticised the Union Budget 2026–27 for excluding Himachal Pradesh from the proposed “Buddhist Circuit” announced for the North-Eastern states, terming it discriminatory and reflective of step-motherly treatment. He added that despite hosting world-renowned tourist destinations, the state received no specific budgetary support for tourism development.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission Bhawani Singh Pathania, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and other senior officers were present at the meeting.