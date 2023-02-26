State gets Rs 225 cr for Haroli bulk drug park

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

The state government has received the first instalment of grant-in-aid of Rs 225 crore from the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Central Government for the development of common infrastructure for the bulk drug park at Haroli in Una district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The bulk drug park project is of national importance and crucial for strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s existing pharma ecosystem. The grant-in-aid has been given under the scheme guidelines for the promotion of the bulk drug park scheme notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Union Ministry of Chemical and Fertiliser.”

He said, “Keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore and expected 15,000 employment opportunities, the state government will ensure timely execution of this mega project. We have already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road with respective line departments. As power demand for this park has been estimated at around 120 MW and continuous supply will be required for the operations of API units, adequate planning to draw power from two transmission lines in Una and Tahliwal has been planned.”

Sukhu said, “This project will require technical and financial expertise to meet the requirement of capital cost. A tender has been floated for the selection of transaction adviser for providing consultancy services for the selection of a strategic invester-cum-developer for the development, operation, maintenance and management of the bulk drug park. The government will constitute a project coordination committee for monitoring the progress and timely execution of the project.”