Himachal gets more revenue from sale of power

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 6

Himachal has earned more revenue from the sale of power during the current year as the state has sold energy worth Rs 1465.38 crore as compared to Rs 1392.37 crore in 2021-22 with four more months for the closing of the financial year.

Enhanced returns this year Post-Covid, Himachal has faced economic distress due to major decline in income from areas like tourism, so enhanced returns from power is a good news.

Power generation has declined to a mere 15 per cent due to reduced melting of snow

There has been a sharp decline in the daily generation from 1.56 million units on November 21 to 90 lakh units these days.

The state will meet its requirement through the energy being received as royalty to the HPSEB

The enhanced higher returns from the power sector, viewed as one of the revenue generating areas, is good for the state as the economy was still limping back to normalcy. “Himachal has so far sold power worth Rs 1465.38 crores till end of November this year. The generation till November end stands at 2986.13 million units. So we are hoping to exceed last year’s generation figure of 3364.14 million units as there are still four months to go,” revealed said RD Dhiman, Chief Secretary, who is looking after power sector.

He said last year the state was able to sell power worth Rs 1392.37 crore out of which Rs 1216.42 crores had been realized. Post-Covid, Himachal has suffered economic distress due to major decline in income from areas like tourism, so enhanced returns from power is a good news.

However, power generation in the state has declined to a mere 15 per cent due to reduced melting of snow. As such the state will have to meet its requirement through the energy being received as royalty to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB).

There has been a sharp decline in the daily generation from 1.56 million units on November 21 to 90 lakh units these days. “Despite the generation being reduced to mere 15 per cent, there will no cuts, either in domestic or industry as the power received as royalty from other projects will be directed to the HP State Electricity Board,” said Dhiman.

Reduction in power generation during the winter months is a normal and Himachal manages to meet the daily requirement of consumers, both domestic and industry by getting 12 per cent free power, royalty and exchange from some other State like Punjab.

The shortfall is likely to continue throughout the winter months and it is not until end of April that the generation starts picking up with melting of glaciers. The highest generation is witnessed during the monsoon months of July-August when the rivers are flowing to their maximum capacity.