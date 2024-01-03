State got 85% less rain in Dec

Shimla, January 2
The state received 85 per cent less rainfall than normal in December. As against the normal rainfall of 38.1 mm in December, the state received just 5.8 mm rainfall. The least rain deficient district last month was Bilaspur, which recorded 58 per cent less than normal rainfall, and the most rain deficient districts were Kinnaur (99 per cent) and Sirmaur (96 per cent).
In November as well, the state received deficient rainfall — 38 per cent less than normal rainfall. Against the normal rainfall of 19.7 mm, rainfall of 12.2 mm was recorded. Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur districts had received deficient rainfall. The districts of Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur had received excess rainfall, while Solan had received normal rainfall.
