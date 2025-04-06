DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / State government ready for any form of inquiry: CM Sukhu on Vimal Negi's case

State government ready for any form of inquiry: CM Sukhu on Vimal Negi's case

A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under the BNS was registered against HPPCL officials
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 04:13 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune file
Accusing the BJP of politicising the issue related to the death of chief engineer Vimal Negi of state-run HPPCL, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that his government is open to any form of investigation.

Interacting with media persons, he said, "If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can conduct raids in Nadaun, then who is stopping the CBI from carrying out an investigation (in the Negi case)."

Stressing that the state government is committed to a fair and transparent inquiry, the CM said that his government is treating the matter with utmost sensitivity and seriousness.

"Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi's death. His wife has also met me, and we stand in full solidarity with the bereaved family," he said.

On March 10, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from a water body in Bilaspur.

Negi's wife alleged that her husband had been tortured by his senior officers and that he was forced to work late at night even when he was ill.

A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under the BNS was registered against HPPCL officials.

