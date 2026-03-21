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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State govt eyes Rs 5/litre fuel cess for welfare push

State govt eyes Rs 5/litre fuel cess for welfare push

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has proposed a new cess of up to Rs 5 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel to fund welfare schemes for widows and orphans. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday, outlining the framework for the levy.

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The proposed ‘widow and orphan cess’ will be imposed at the point of first sale of fuel, over and above existing levies. According to the government, the move aims to create a stable and dedicated revenue stream to strengthen social security measures for vulnerable sections, particularly widows and orphaned children.

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Officials said the cess would be capped at Rs 5 per litre to ensure it remains moderate and does not significantly burden consumers. The Bill seeks to amend the Himachal Pradesh VAT Act, 2005, enabling the state to mobilise additional resources without altering the core tax structure.

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