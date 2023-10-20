 State Govt indifferent to monkey menace in city : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • State Govt indifferent to monkey menace in city
What our readers say

State Govt indifferent to monkey menace in city

State Govt indifferent to monkey menace in city


Though the monkey menace in the city has been worsening by the day, the state government continues to remain indifferent to the issue that has been affecting the locals as well as the tourists. Several monkey bite cases have been reported from different parts of the city, but the authorities concerned have failed to address the issue.

Deepankar Sharma, Shimla

Police must take steps to tackle traffic jams in Shimla

The traffic problem in the city has worsened due to a heavy influx of tourists, causing inconvenience to the commuters. The traffic police must come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the snarl-ups and decongest the city so that the residents and tourists are not inconvenienced.

Sameeksha Verma, Shimla

Damaged pathways in city troubling pedestrians

Apart from the main roads, several pathways in the interior areas of the city got damaged in the recent rains. Many of these pathways have not yet been repaired by the authorities, thereby, making it difficult for the pedestrians to move in these areas. The authorities concerned must get the roads restored at the earliest.

Ravi Kumar, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

5
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

6
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

7
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

8
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

9
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

10
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani

Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani

Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...

Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman

Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman

The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...


Cities

View All

BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: AAP MLA fires salvo at own govt

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

At 418 feet, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt