State Govt indifferent to monkey menace in city

Though the monkey menace in the city has been worsening by the day, the state government continues to remain indifferent to the issue that has been affecting the locals as well as the tourists. Several monkey bite cases have been reported from different parts of the city, but the authorities concerned have failed to address the issue.

Deepankar Sharma, Shimla

Police must take steps to tackle traffic jams in Shimla

The traffic problem in the city has worsened due to a heavy influx of tourists, causing inconvenience to the commuters. The traffic police must come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the snarl-ups and decongest the city so that the residents and tourists are not inconvenienced.

Sameeksha Verma, Shimla

Damaged pathways in city troubling pedestrians

Apart from the main roads, several pathways in the interior areas of the city got damaged in the recent rains. Many of these pathways have not yet been repaired by the authorities, thereby, making it difficult for the pedestrians to move in these areas. The authorities concerned must get the roads restored at the earliest.

Ravi Kumar, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]