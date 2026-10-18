State govt promoting innovation, sports among youth: Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the state government was promoting innovation, technology and sports among the youth through initiatives aimed at strengthening practical learning, encouraging entrepreneurship and providing better opportunities to emerging talent. He was inaugurating the third State-Level Smart Hackathon 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College (JNGEC), Sundernagar, and the 67th State-Level Under-19 Girls’ Sports Meet at Siddhpur in Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district on Friday.

At Sundernagar, Dharmani lit the ceremonial lamp and released the event souvenir in the presence of former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur. Addressing students, he said the hackathon provided an effective platform to develop creativity, technical skills and problem-solving abilities. He urged them to apply classroom knowledge to real-life challenges and to explore artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

He said the government had set up an innovation fund under which eligible innovations could receive up to Rs 10 lakh after expert evaluation. He urged students to come forward with innovative ideas and contribute to entrepreneurship, employment generation and the promotion of Indian culture. He hoped some of the projects presented at the event would grow into startups.

Advertisement

A total of 64 students from 16 engineering teams across the state took part. Their projects addressed disaster management, transport and safety in hilly areas, healthcare, assistance for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, digital communication, digitisation of land records and renewable energy. The top three teams will receive cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 16,000 and Rs 12,000, while other participants will get Rs 1,000 each.

At Siddhpur, about 650 players from all 12 districts and three sports hostels are taking part in the four-day meet, with competitions in kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho, dhoda and kurash. Dharmani inaugurated it by hoisting the national flag and taking the salute at the players’ march past.

Advertisement

He said sports helped build fitness, discipline, confidence, leadership and teamwork. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government was improving sports infrastructure, and financial assistance and prize money for athletes had been enhanced after amendments to the sports policy. A uniform daily diet allowance of Rs 250 had been fixed for under-14 to under-19 players at district- and state-level school competitions and coaching camps. Ten stadiums were being developed across the state.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar thanked the government for holding the meet at Siddhpur and setting up two sports hostels in the constituency. He also highlighted the five CBSE-affiliated schools in the area.