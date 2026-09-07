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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State govt to set up Allied & Healthcare College at Hamirpur, says CM Sukhu

State govt to set up Allied & Healthcare College at Hamirpur, says CM Sukhu

Institute to offer 330 seats across six courses

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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With a view to ensuring the availability of allied and healthcare professionals and strengthening the delivery of medical services, the state Government has decided to establish an Allied and Healthcare College at Hamirpur with a total intake of 330 seats across various courses.

The college will offer B.Sc. Laboratory Sciences with 60 seats, B.Sc. Radiology with 60 seats, B.Sc. Anaesthesia with 60 seats, B.Sc. Optometry with 60 seats, B.Sc. Physiotherapy with 60 seats and Dialysis Technician with 30 seats.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a statement issued here, said the state government had also decided to release Rs. 6.87 crore for the procurement of necessary machinery and equipment to facilitate the smooth functioning of the new institution.

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“The college will provide specialised training opportunities to students within the state and help create a pool of skilled allied and healthcare professionals to meet the growing requirements of health institutions,” he said.

In another significant decision aimed at expanding specialised healthcare education, the government has decided to introduce the Bachelor of Radiation Therapy Technology course, with an annual intake of 30 seats each, at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from the academic session 2026-27, he said.

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“At present, allied and healthcare courses in disciplines such as Radiology, Anaesthesia, Laboratory Technology and Dialysis Technology are being offered at IGMC Shimla and Dr. RPGMC, Tanda. The expansion of educational infrastructure and introduction of new courses will further augment the state’s capacity to train healthcare professionals in emerging and specialised fields,” the CM said.

He said strengthening allied and healthcare education was essential for supporting doctors and other medical professionals and ensuring the efficient delivery of modern healthcare services.

He assured that the state government would continue to strengthen medical education infrastructure and develop skilled human resources in emerging healthcare disciplines.

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