State govt urged to speed up projects in Chamba dist

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 26

The Chambyal Jan Manch, an NGO, has urged the government to speed up the pace of development in the district.

The NGO urged the government to specially focus on the district’s air, road and rail connectivity with neighbouring states, thereby capitalizing on the tourism potential based on its rich cultural and historical heritage.

In a joint statement, NGO president Manav Abrol and senior vice-president Dr Anil Bhai Puri said, “Chamba has been one of the richest districts in the country in terms of its natural resources, forest wealth, hydropower potential, etc.”

“But today, it seems to be lagging behind in comparison to other districts from the political, economic and development point of view,” the office-bearers added.

In order to bring Chamba out of the list of aspirational districts of the country, they requested the government to accelerate its sustainable development with public cooperation. Meanwhile, they also pledged to conserve the cultural and historical heritage of Chamba, along with modern development in collaboration with the state government and the administration.