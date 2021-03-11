Himachal has emerged an education hub: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state government was striving hard to ensure that youth become employment providers instead of job seekers. The Chief Minister was addressing a joint placement drive organised by Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission at Bahra University at Waknaghat today.

“Universities, colleges, ITIs and polytechnic Institutes have been included in this joint placement drive in which about 50 companies were participating,” he said.

Elaborating on government’s initiatives, the Chief Minister said, “In order to promote youth entrepreneurship, the state government has started Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojna under which the youth in the 18 - 45 age group and women up to 50 years of age, who want to start their own business, can avail loans up to Rs 1 crore.”

“The state government has decided to provide 35 per cent subsidy to women and widows. So far, 3,758 units have been set up in the state under this scheme and 10,253 people have got employment at their doorsteps,” he added.

Thakur said that the state had made rapid strides in the field of education and 17 private universities have been established, making state an ‘education hub’ of the country. He said that as many as 1,000 youth would be provided employment in today’s placement drive.

The Chief Minister also launched the Online Information Management System ‘Disha’ of Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission on the occasion. With the introduction of this system, information related to private universities and institutes, all kinds of information related to staff, courses, facilities, degrees would be available online, he said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of various universities.

He said that private universities must evolve a mechanism so that the growing menace of drug abuse among the younger generation could be tackled.

