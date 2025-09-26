State has not received even a single rupee from Central aid: Negi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said the state government has not received even a single rupee from the Rs 1,500 crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. “Is the amount being sent by road, train, or bullock cart,” Negi quipped.

Advertisement

The minister, while addressing media persons here today, said the state suffered losses of over Rs 5,000 crore during this monsoon season, including damage to roads, agriculture and horticulture land and public and private property as well. “Between June 20 and September 19, a total of 427 lives were lost, 651 pucca houses and 1012 kutcha houses were completely damaged, while thousands of other structures including shops, cowsheds and water mills were affected,” he said.

He said the state government is providing Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction of a fully damaged house as compared to Rs 1.30 lakh by the Centre. Apart from this, assistance is being given for partial damaged houses, shops, cowsheds, livestock, crops, orchards and household goods. “So far, more than Rs 270 crore has been disbursed from the SDRF, the NDRF and the CM Relief Fund,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said that under MIS, 67,000 MT of apples have been procured and over 2.25 crore apple boxes have already reached the market this season. Negi accused BJP leaders of indulging in politics even during disasters.