State has progressed under BJP rule: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 4

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, today said that the state had seen massive development only under the BJP rule while the successive Congress governments had ignored its interests.

Anurag, while addressing mediapersons, said that the previous Congress government had deprived the state of the special category status while Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored it. He said that after getting the special status, the state would have to provide only 10 per cent funds for Centre-sponsored projects while earlier it was over 50 per cent in some cases.

He said that even in Himachal Pradesh, the pace of development had gathered momentum under the ‘double-engine’ government. He added that the BJP government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had ensured unprecedented development in the state.

He said that the Congress had been misleading the people of the country and the state. He added that the Virbhadra Singh government had stopped the old pension scheme in 2004.

“It is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts that a number of institutions of higher education have been established in the state. These include AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, medical colleges in Hamirpur, Mandi, Nahan and Chamba, IIIT in Una and an IIM in Sirmaur. The Congress delayed the establishment of Central university in Kangra while the BJP government started work on it,” the Union Minister added.