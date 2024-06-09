State hikes prize money for International medal winners

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

The Himachal Pradesh government has substantially increased prize money for gold medal winners in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympics championship from Rs 3 crore to Rs. 5 crore while prize money for silver medalists has been increased to Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 2 crore and for bronze medalists, prize money has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today for athletes excelling in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the prize money for gold medal winners has seen a remarkable increase from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 4 crore. Silver medalists would now be rewarded with Rs 2.50 crore instead of Rs 30 lakh, while bronze medalists would get Rs 1.50 crore instead of Rs 20 lakh.

“Moreover, sportspersons achieving glory in the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games would also be benefitted from the revised prize scheme,” he said.

Gold medal winners would now receive Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists Rs 2 crore instead of Rs 30 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 20 lakh, he added.

The CM said this enhancement in prize money reflects the State government’s commitment to promote sports and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of athletes representing the state at the international level.

“The new sports policy of the state government is aimed at recognising and encouraging sporting excellence and will ultimately contribute to the overall development of sports in the state. This move will not only boost morale but also attract more talented individuals to pursue excellence in sports activities,” the CM said.

