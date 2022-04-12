State Himachal Day function at Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 11

The state-level Himachal Day function will be held at the historic Chowgan here on April 15. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the function.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today held a meeting with the district officers for making various arrangements for the celebrations. The DC said Speaker Vipin Parmar, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania would also accompany the CM and attend the function. The program would start at 11 am.

He said that apart from police and home guards, NCC and NSS volunteers would also participate in the parade on this occasion. Local artistes and those from outside the district would present cultural programs.