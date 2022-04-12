State Himachal Day function at Chamba

Chamba, April 11
The state-level Himachal Day function will be held at the historic Chowgan here on April 15. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the function.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today held a meeting with the district officers for making various arrangements for the celebrations. The DC said Speaker Vipin Parmar, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania would also accompany the CM and attend the function. The program would start at 11 am.
He said that apart from police and home guards, NCC and NSS volunteers would also participate in the parade on this occasion. Local artistes and those from outside the district would present cultural programs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts