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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State jr hockey trials to be held tomorrow

State jr hockey trials to be held tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Paddal Ground at Mandi.Photo Jai Kumar
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Hockey Himachal will conduct selection trials for the Himachal Pradesh Junior Men’s Hockey Team on July 4 at 9.00 am at Paddal Ground in Mandi district, to select the state squad for the 16th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship.

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Dronacharya Awardee and Hockey Himachal general secretary Romesh Pathania said the national championship will be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, from July 28 to August 8 this year, adding only players born on or after January 1, 2007, will be eligible to compete in the junior men’s category.

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As part of the selection process, all participants must clear the mandatory Yo-Yo Fitness Test. Players are also required to produce a valid Himachal Pradesh age certificate, a medical fitness certificate, and all other original documents at the time of trials. Registration on the Hockey India portal is compulsory for every participant seeking selection.

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