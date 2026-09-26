DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / State-level DAV sports meet opens in Hamirpur

State-level DAV sports meet opens in Hamirpur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
KS Guleria, DAV HP Zone-C ARO, inaugurates the state-level Boxing, Wrestling and Taekwondo Championship in Hamirpur on Friday.
Advertisement

The two-day state-level Boxing, Wrestling and Taekwondo Championship of DAV institutions was inaugurated at DAV School here on Friday. Around 400 players, including 300 boys, from eight clusters of various DAV institutions across Himachal Pradesh are participating in the event.

KS Guleria, ARO, DAV HP Zone-C, who inaugurated the sports meet, said sports were important for the holistic development of students. He said sports helped build discipline, self-confidence, leadership qualities and team spirit among students.

Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Thakur, Principal, DAV Public School, Hamirpur; Deepika Sharma, Principal of the residential wing of DAV, Bar Manna; Dara Singh, Principal, DAV, Bizri; and Asha Chauhan, Vice-Principal, DAV, Hamirpur, were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts