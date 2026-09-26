State-level DAV sports meet opens in Hamirpur

The two-day state-level Boxing, Wrestling and Taekwondo Championship of DAV institutions was inaugurated at DAV School here on Friday. Around 400 players, including 300 boys, from eight clusters of various DAV institutions across Himachal Pradesh are participating in the event.

KS Guleria, ARO, DAV HP Zone-C, who inaugurated the sports meet, said sports were important for the holistic development of students. He said sports helped build discipline, self-confidence, leadership qualities and team spirit among students.

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Mahendra Singh Thakur, Principal, DAV Public School, Hamirpur; Deepika Sharma, Principal of the residential wing of DAV, Bar Manna; Dara Singh, Principal, DAV, Bizri; and Asha Chauhan, Vice-Principal, DAV, Hamirpur, were also present on the occasion.