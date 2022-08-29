State-level hockey tourney begins in Solan

Solan, August 28
A three-day state-level open hockey tournament for boys and girls was inaugurated by Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary at Thodo ground here yesterday.
Chaudhary said sports played a key role in the development of a person and helped to de-stress students. He urged youth to shun drugs and contribute to nation-building.
He spoke about various initiatives taken by the state government to encourage sportsmen, adding that stadiums were being set up in every Vidhan Sabha segment.
The minister said eminent sportsmen were being provided government jobs on the basis of 3 per cent quota. He added that Rs 77 crore was being spent on creating sports infrastructure and small grounds were being created in rural areas. He also announced Rs 1 lakh for the Solan Hockey Club.
SP Jagota, chairman of the Solan Hockey Club, said more than 250 players from nine girls teams and eight boys teams were participating in the tournament. The first match was played between Sundernager and Paddal sports clubs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...