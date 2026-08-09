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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State-level special, National Lok Adalats in Shimla on Aug 22, Sept 12

State-level special, National Lok Adalats in Shimla on Aug 22, Sept 12

Special Lok Adalat to take up cheque-bounce cases under Section 138; National Lok Adalat to settle pre-litigation and pending court cases through mutual consent

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:48 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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A state-level special Lok Adalat and a National Lok Adalat will be organised in Shimla district on August 22 and September 12, respectively.

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Providing the information, Umesh Verma, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shimla, said the state-level special Lok Adalat would be held on August 22 for the settlement of cheque-bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

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“In addition, the National Lok Adalat will be held on September 12, in which various types of pre-litigation matters and cases pending before the courts will be settled on the basis of mutual consent,” he said.

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The Secretary appealed to people to resolve their cases through Lok Adalats to save time and money. “Lok Adalat is a simple, accessible and effective means of securing justice, where cases are disposed of in less time, at lower cost and without complicated formalities. The major benefits of Lok Adalats include speedy justice, minimal expense, a simple procedure, and a lasting and amicable settlement based on the consent of both parties,” he said.

He advised people to contact the DLSA at 0177-2832808 or the toll-free number 15100.

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