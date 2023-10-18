State-level tourney begins at Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 17

The 64th state-level under-19 men’s sports tournament began at the historic Chaugan today. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan inaugurated the event by hoisting the flag and taking salute from the march-past.

The Deputy Commissioner said that along with education, sports activities were also important in a student’s life. Sports activities created a sense of discipline among the students and played an important role in improving physical health. He advised the students to take part in multi-dimensional activities that would benefit their physical and mental health.

The DC said the district administration was taking necessary steps to encourage sports activities under various schemes. A 10-m shooting range was under-construction at Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School, Chamba, which would be the first shooting range in the district, he added.

As many as 324 players from 11 districts and players from Sports Hostel, Rohru, are participating in this sports championship.

#Chamba