State-level tourney begins at Chamba

Chamba, October 17
The 64th state-level under-19 men’s sports tournament began at the historic Chaugan today. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan inaugurated the event by hoisting the flag and taking salute from the march-past.
The Deputy Commissioner said that along with education, sports activities were also important in a student’s life. Sports activities created a sense of discipline among the students and played an important role in improving physical health. He advised the students to take part in multi-dimensional activities that would benefit their physical and mental health.
The DC said the district administration was taking necessary steps to encourage sports activities under various schemes. A 10-m shooting range was under-construction at Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School, Chamba, which would be the first shooting range in the district, he added.
As many as 324 players from 11 districts and players from Sports Hostel, Rohru, are participating in this sports championship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots