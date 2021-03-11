State Media Centre opens at Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the State Media Centre at the Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi today.

The centre constructed at a cost of Rs 16.5 lakh would provide basic facilities and work stations for journalists.

Thakur, while interacting with mediapersons, highlighted a number of schemes and development works undertaken by his government in four years.

