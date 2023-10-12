State men hockey meet in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 11

The Himachal Pradesh 11th state-level senior men’s hockey championship would be organised at the historic Chowgan from October 27 to 30.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar, who is also the chairman of the District Hockey Association, gave this information while presiding over a joint meeting of the executive committee of the District Hockey Association, hockey players and members of various hockey clubs of the district.

Nayar requested the district hockey associations of the state to ensure that their entries reach by October 15.

#Chamba #Hockey