State must ensure employees not harassed by transfers: Himachal High Court

Shimla, August 7

It is for the employer to consider the suitability of an employee for a particular post. But, at the same time, the state is bound to act fairly. The HP High Court held this while quashing the transfer order of the Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety); the officer had been transferred to Mandi from Solan.

While setting aside the transfer order, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed, “No doubt, an employee has no vested right to remain at one place of posting and that he can be transferred anywhere, anytime, subject to administrative exigency or in public interest, but at the same time, it is also to be ensured by the welfare employer or the state that the employees are not harassed by frequent transfers without any underlying cause. There is neither public interest nor administrative exigency requiring the petitioner’s transfer from Solan.”

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Arun Kumar, Assistant Commissioners (Food Safety) in the office of Chief Medical Officer, Solan, challenging his transfer to Mandi. The petitioner contended that in 2022, he was transferred to Solan and he had completed just eight months there but was again shifted to Mandi on March 24, 2023. He alleged that he had been transferred frequently without any administrative exigency.

