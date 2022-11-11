Himachal Pradesh needs new-engine govt: AAP

Shimla, November 10
Urging people to vote for quality education and health services, state AAP president Surjeet Thakur said the state now needed a new-engine, not a double-engine government.
“The BJP and the Congress have been promising so many things to voters for decades without bothering to fulfil these. Unemployment is at an all-time high, apple growers and farmers are in distress, employees are seeking the OPS, but the government isn’t bothered,” he said.
Surjeet asked people to revisit the manifestos released by the two parties in the past and see how many promises they had fulfilled. “Not even 20% promises are kept. And when the next election comes, new promises are made,” he said. Accusing both parties of having failed to provide basic facilities to people, he said it was time they stopped handing over power to the BJP and the Congress. “People should vote on the issues of good education and health services.”
