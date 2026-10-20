State needs safer highways

Himachal Pradesh certainly needs better roads and improved connectivity, but development in the fragile Himalayas cannot blindly follow the road-building model adopted in the plains. The state’s steep terrain, young geological formations, unstable slopes and growing vulnerability to landslides demand a serious rethink of the policy of indiscriminate construction of four-lane road.

In many parts of Himachal Pradesh, a scientifically designed and properly maintained two-lane highway can adequately meet traffic requirements. Instead of cutting large sections of mountains to create wider highways, the emphasis should be on better engineering, improved alignments, bypass construction around congested towns, tunnels at suitable locations and effective slope-protection measures.

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The construction of four-lane roads in difficult Himalayan terrain often involves extensive hill cutting, the removal of vegetation and the disturbance of natural drainage channels. Such interventions can weaken mountain slopes and increase the risk of landslides, particularly during periods of intense monsoon rainfall. Recent scientific studies concerning the Solan-Shimla highway have also drawn attention to the relationship between road widening, slope cutting and increasing instability in vulnerable areas.

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The experience of recent years should be enough to make policymakers pause and reassess their approach. Almost every monsoon, highways and major roads in Himachal Pradesh face landslides, rockfalls, subsidence and prolonged traffic disruptions. Considerable public money is then spent on debris clearance, slope stabilisation, repairs and reconstruction.

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This raises a fundamental question: is it economically and environmentally prudent to spend thousands of crores of rupees on widening highways if vulnerable stretches subsequently require repeated and expensive stabilisation and reconstruction?

Himachal needs a modern, dependable road network to support tourism, agriculture, horticulture, trade and the daily needs of its people. However, infrastructure in the Himalayas must be designed according to Himalayan conditions rather than plains-based engineering assumptions.

A well-engineered two-lane highway, with adequate shoulders, scientifically designed retaining structures, efficient drainage, rockfall barriers, slope stabilisation and modern traffic-management systems, can provide safe and efficient connectivity without requiring massive excavation of mountain slopes.

Where traffic pressure genuinely warrants additional capacity, alternatives such as tunnels, bypasses and carefully selected alignments should be examined before extensive hill cutting is undertaken. Every major highway project should undergo rigorous geological, hydrological and environmental assessments, particularly in areas already identified as landslide-prone.

Climate change has made the issue even more urgent. Increasingly erratic and intense rainfall is exposing weaknesses in Himalayan infrastructure. Roads that may appear technically sound under normal conditions can become vulnerable when extreme weather interacts with disturbed slopes and inadequate drainage.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has increasingly stressed the need for climate-resilient infrastructure and improved landslide monitoring in the Himalayan region. Such measures should form an integral part of road planning in Himachal Pradesh rather than being introduced only after disasters occur.

The state should adopt a simple principle: “Safety first, width second.” Before approving the widening of a mountain highway to four lanes, the authorities should carefully assess actual traffic volumes, geological stability, environmental costs, future maintenance expenditure and safer alternatives.