State-of-the-art facilities to come up near Chintpurni shrine

Our Correspondent

Una, January 20

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is also the chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, recently chaired a meeting to discuss the master plan for the development of the shrine. Members of the trust and district-level officers attended the meeting.

According to a press note issued here, it was decided at the meeting that at ‘Madho ka tilla’ near the temple complex, a community hall, open space and toilets would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.84 crore for devotees. Two waiting halls, a shoe-keeping house, drinking water facility and a toilet block would also be constructed near the Chintpurni old bus stand at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore.

Sharma said smart LED screens would be set up at different spots along the Mubarikpur to Chintpurni road to provide important information, including on religious and historical aspects of the shrine. To facilitate the movement of people with disabilities, senior citizens and children, an e-vehicle shuttle service would be started between the Mai Das Multi-purpose complex and the flight of stairs leading to the shrine. The test run of e-vehicles had already been done successfully, he added.

He said it was decided that to give a facelift and better ambience in areas surrounding the temple, an elaborate network of overhead power lines would be replaced and two entrance gates would be constructed at the Shambhu barrier and at the Mai Das multi-purpose tourist complex. He added that a rooftop solar power plant would also be installed at the Mai Das Complex to minimise electricity consumption.

Sharma said a museum using latest techniques would be constructed at the Mai Das Complex to showcase the history of Chintpurni at a cost of Rs 11.2 crore. He added that officials of the PWD and the National Highways Authority of India were formulating a plan to create an alternative path to the temple for devotees, who bow down and lie on the ground at each step while moving towards the shrine.

He said that the National Institute of Fashion Technology had been entrusted with the responsibility to design the logo for the shrine. He added that the work would be initiated in a phased manner to implement the master plan to help provide better facilities to devotees, besides preserving and propagating the rich history of the temple.

He further said the state government had issued directions to ensure a holistic and integrated development of the shrine in a time-bound manner.

Shuttle service for the disabled

Smart LED screens to be set up along Mubarikpur to Chintpurni road to provide info about the shrine

To help persons with disabilities, senior citizens and kids, an e-vehicle shuttle service will be started

A network of overhead electricity lines will be replaced

A museum to showcase the culture and history of Chintpurni

