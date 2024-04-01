State police yet to recover Rs 28.38 cr

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

The Himachal Pradesh police has to recover about Rs 28.38 crore from various borrowing authorities for deploying police personnel deployed on Police Supplied to other Department (PSOD) basis for the financial year 2023-24.

A press statement issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that a large number of Himachal Pradesh Police Personnel are deployed on PSOD basis. “These police personnel are deployed on payment basis to various borrowing authorities i.e. BBMB, banks and industries etc.” he said.

He said that during the financial year 2023-24, total amount of Rs 77.60 crore was due to the Police Department from these borrowing authorities on account of PSOD and till February 2024, an amount of Rs 49.22 crore has been recovered. “Efforts have been made during March 2024 to recover the balance amount till the closing of FY-2023-24,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla