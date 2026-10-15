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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal SC Commission building to come up in Una for Rs 7.38 crore

Himachal SC Commission building to come up in Una for Rs 7.38 crore

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Una, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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PWD officials hand over the documents of the proposed Aayog Bhavan to Kuldip Kumar, state SC panel chief, on Wednesday.
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The office building of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission will be constructed in the Rampur area of Una city at a cost of Rs 7.38 crore.

This was disclosed here today by Chairman of the commission and former minister Kuldip Kumar. The commission is presently functioning from a temporary accommodation belonging to the Forest Department in Rampur.

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Kumar said a 12-kanal plot has been transferred by the government in the name of the State SC Commission, and the first instalment of funds amounting to Rs 1.98 crore has also been released to the Public Works Department (PWD) for initiating the civil works.

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The PWD officials today formally handed over the documents of the building, including drawings, to the commission chairman at his office. Kuldip Kumar informed that the three-storey office complex would be designated ‘Aayog Bhawan’. Commission members, advocates Vijay Dogra and Shalini Jamwal, besides Member Secretary Vishrut Bharati, were present on the occasion.

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