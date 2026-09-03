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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State Scheduled Caste commission member visits Nurpur family victim of caste abuse

State Scheduled Caste commission member visits Nurpur family victim of caste abuse

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes member Digvijay Malhotra with the victim’s family at Nadai village in Kandwal gram panchayat of Nurpur on Tuesday evening.
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Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes member Digvijay Malhotra visited Nadai village in Kandwal gram panchayat of Nurpur on Tuesday evening to take stock of an alleged incident of caste-based abuse, intimidation and thrashing of a youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and burning of his motorcycle. Malhotra visited the spot where the motorcycle was allegedly set on fire and met with the victim’s family. He assured the aggrieved family of strict action against those responsible and directed the police to take strict legal action against the absconding accused. He stressed the need to ensure adequate security to the family, which had reportedly been feeling unsafe since the incident on August 29.

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Malhotra, while talking to mediapersons, expressed satisfaction over the prompt response of the Nurpur district police after the incident. He said that all those involved in the crime should be brought to book.

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He said that the victim, a technician working in the operating theatre of the Nurpur Civil Hospital, had returned home after duty on the evening of August 29 and parked his motorcycle outside his house. “Three local youths allegedly confronted him and started quarrelling with him and hurling caste-based slurs to humiliate him. When his parents intervened, the accused allegedly threatened them and set the technician’s motorcycle on fire. They also allegedly threatened to punish the community to which the family belongs,” he added.

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The local police reached the spot soon after the incident and assured the frightened family of providing security. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected circumstantial evidence. An FIR has been registered under Section 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police have identified two of the three accused involved in the crime and launched a manhunt for them. Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz, who visited the crime spot, said that the Nurpur DSP had been deputed as the inquiry officer in the case. She added that the police had also written to the district administration for the disbursement of the requisite compensation to the victim under the applicable provisions.

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