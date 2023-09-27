Himachal seeks Centre's help in getting back power project

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 26

The state government has sought the intervention of the Union Power Ministry to get the ownership of the 110 MW Shanan hydroelectric project from Punjab on the completion of its lease period in March 2024.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had written a letter to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on April 29, 2023, asking him to hand over the control of the hydroelectric project with all its assets to Himachal once the 99-year lease given to Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd ends in March 2024 but the Punjab Government did not respond.

As such the issue is likely to get embroiled in yet another legal battle between the two neighbouring states under the ambit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. “This is perhaps a unique example of a state’s reorganisation where government property located in one state has been allocated to another state. The people of Himachal are agitated over this unjust dispensation and the issue has been discussed in the Vidhan Sabha several times,” he said.

Sukhu had very categorically stated in the letter that on the expiry of the lease on March 2, 2024, the Himachal Government could opt to not renew or extend it and would as such be legally competent to enter the leased land and property (project) and take their possession. “The lease clause in the agreement clearly states that unless it is renewed on expiry, the relationship between the landlord and the tenant will stand terminated,” he added.

The Shanan power project is situated at Jogindernagar in Mandi district but its control and management is with Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. The project started power generation (48 MW) in 1932 based on an agreement signed on March 3, 1925, between the Secretary of State for India in Council and Raja Joginder Sen Bahadur, king of the erstwhile Mandi estate. The installed capacity of the project was enhanced to 110 MW in 1982.

The agreement signed between the two parties was modified by way of two supplementary agreements on December 25, 1935, and on April 9, 1965. As per clause 3 of the first agreement of 1925, the ‘darbar’ would grant a lease for 99 years on all land and water rights and would retain full jurisdiction and sovereign rights over the land after the expiry of the lease period.

