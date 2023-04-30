State Taxes Dept inspects 3 firms at Kala Amb

Shimla, April 29

The State Taxes and Excise Department on Saturday conducted inspections at three firms in Kala Amb in Sirmaur district, which are part of a network of around 300 firms located in five states.

This network of 300 firms has carried out transactions of more than Rs 8,300 crore, having availed and passed on input tax credit of more than Rs 1,500 crore, an official statement said.

The firms in the network have been discharging insignificant portion of their tax liability through cash payment. They have been disclosing that they have discharged most of the tax liability through input tax credit.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the Department of Taxes and Excise did data mining across various available sources and arrived at the conclusion that a complex web of transactions among these 300 entities was created to pass on fake or ineligible input tax credit.

The inspections are being carried out by around 24 officers from three districts at three different locations in Kala Amb. Prima facie it appears that two entities with the support of the third entity availed of and passed on ineligible input tax credit of up to Rs 250 crore to other taxpayers. — IANS