State to be made fruit hub: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 7

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that the state government will make efforts to develop Himachal Pradesh as fruit hub.

He visited the Dharampur area of Mandi district yesterday. After inspecting a guava cluster developed under the HP Shiva project of the Horticulture Department at Dabrot in the Dharampur Assembly constituency, he said the plantation of fruit plants would be promoted in medium and low-altitude areas as well.

Through the Horticulture Development Project (HDP) and the HP Shiva project, the state government would ensure a large-scale plantation of fruit plants in all districts of the state in conformity with the local geographical conditions and climate. It will increase farmers’ income.

“The guava plantation done under the HP Shiva project in Dabrot has yielded good results. Here, 9,981 guava saplings were planted on about 8.5 hectares belonging to 73 farmers. In only three years, the plants have started bearing fruits in good quantity,” he added.

The minister interacted with orchardists to take feedback on the HP Shiva project. Besides talking to Horticulture Department’s officials, he also inspected the clusters at Chhuighat and Binga. He also inspected the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence and the Mushroom Development Centre, Sidhpur.