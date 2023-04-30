State to see wet spell for 5-7 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

The state will witness a wet spell over the next five to seven days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, rain, lightning, thunderstorm and hailstorm will be witnessed in the state in the coming week. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts on May 1 and 2.

Higher reaches in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and snowfall during that period.

The average minimum temperature will be 4-5°C below normal, while the average maximum temperature will be 3-4°C below normal during that period.

Traffic disruptions are likely at some places due to rain and snow. Power and communication services may also be hit. The department has also advised the use of anti-hail nets for protecting crops.