State varsity students trained in high-frequency electronics

Students of the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), were provided with practical knowledge of high-frequency electronics and simulation tools during a three-day hands-on workshop on “Ansys Solution for High Frequency Applications” organised by the the Centre for AI on Cyber Physical Systems under the aegis of the institution’s Innovation Council.

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Kapil Bhatt, Tarun Sharma and Richa Chandel guided the students throughout the workshop. The students were introduced to the Ansys HFSS software, electromagnetic simulation, solvers and workflows, antenna design and analysis as well as the concepts of signal and power integrity.

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The three-day programme also included hands-on practical sessions, where the students worked on the software, enhancing their understanding through practical implementation.