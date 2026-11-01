State will now earn Rs 37 crore annually from Wildflower Hall, says CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the state would now earn around Rs 37 crore in revenue every year from hotel Wildflower Hall. He added that the state had received no revenue from this property over the past 23 years. “However, the income generated from it will now be spent on public welfare and development works,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that the Wildflower Hall case had been pending since 2003 and through sustained and effective legal efforts, the state government had successfully secured a favorable outcome. As a result, the state government had received Rs 401 crore.

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The Chief Minister said that this money belongs to people and would be utilised exclusively for their welfare and betterment. “This achievement reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, integrity and good governance. The present government is making continuous efforts to strengthen the state’s economy and make Himachal Pradesh financially self-reliant,” he added.

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Sukhu criticised the Central Government for discontinuing the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to Himachal Pradesh that had adversely affected the state’s financial position. He said that he had been willing to raise the issue the restoration of the RDG with the Central Government, even with BJP leaders leading the delegation, but they were not willing to support the government. He added that the discontinuation of the RDG was causing the state an annual loss of around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

He said that the previous BJP government had not taken any effective steps to tackle the growing drug menace in the state. “In contrast, the Congress government has taken strict measures against drug trafficking, particularly of chitta,” he added.