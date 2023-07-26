State wins 3 medals for digital initiatives

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 25

Himachal Pradesh has bagged three medals at the ET Government DigiTech Awards-2023. The state’s digital initiatives in various categories have earned it one gold and two silver medals. The award ceremony will take place in Goa on August 5.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised efforts of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance and credited its dedication and hard work for the state’s success in the coveted award categories.

The state has secured the gold medal for its outstanding performance in digital excellence in the rural sector, including comprehensive consultancy on design, development, maintenance, DNS registration and management of e-commerce websites.

The state has won one silver medal for being a leader in emerging technology initiatives and the second one for the innovative use of technology in e-governance for digital transformation, for its initiative of design and development of HPSHIVA MIS portal.

